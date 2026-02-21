Sikorski on Hungary blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Putin will likely repay favour

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said he was not surprised by Hungary's decision to block a €90 billion loan from the European Union for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RMF24.

What is known?

In a comment on Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine, Sikorski said: "It is outrageous, but not surprising."

Putin will probably repay the favor," he added.

Read more: Guess who benefits from this - Tusk on Hungary blocking €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine

What preceded it?

As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.

More about the loan