Sikorski on Hungary blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Putin will likely repay favour
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said he was not surprised by Hungary's decision to block a €90 billion loan from the European Union for Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RMF24.
What is known?
In a comment on Hungary's blocking of aid to Ukraine, Sikorski said: "It is outrageous, but not surprising."
Putin will probably repay the favor," he added.
What preceded it?
As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.
More about the loan
- On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
- In order to receive funding, Ukraine must fulfill a number of conditions, including respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
- At the same time, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the framework of SAFE or a partnership in the field of security and defense.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.
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The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.
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