Woman who registered Starlink for occupiers was detained in Kropyvnytskyi, - media
In Kropyvnytskyi, a woman was exposed who registered Starlink terminals for Russians for money.
This was reported by the local publication "Format", according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to investigators, the woman received an order from an unknown person on Telegram.
On 18 February, she arrived at the "Prozornyi Office" ASC to register the terminal, where she was exposed by law enforcement officers.
The woman's mobile phone was seized, and correspondence with an unknown person was found on it.
High treason
Criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of high treason. The article provides for 15 years' imprisonment or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
What preceded it?
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On January 25, radio technology specialist Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defense Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On February 1, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink had been stopped.
- On February 2, the Ministry of Defense published an algorithm on how to verify the Starlink satellite communication terminal in Ukraine for military and civilian personnel.
- Subsequently, the SSU stated that the enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Russian Starlink terminals.
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