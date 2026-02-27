Woman who registered Starlink for occupiers was detained in Kropyvnytskyi, - media

In Kropyvnytskyi, a woman was exposed who registered Starlink terminals for Russians for money.

This was reported by the local publication "Format", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to investigators, the woman received an order from an unknown person on Telegram.

On 18 February, she arrived at the "Prozornyi Office" ASC to register the terminal, where she was exposed by law enforcement officers.

The woman's mobile phone was seized, and correspondence with an unknown person was found on it.

High treason

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on charges of high treason. The article provides for 15 years' imprisonment or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Biletskyi in interview with Independent: Blocking Starlink reduced effectiveness of Russian strikes by 20-40%

What preceded it?

Read more: Couple who agreed to register Starlink for occupiers detained: they face life imprisonment, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS