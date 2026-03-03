Zelenskyy discussed with UAE leader assistance in protection from Iranian strikes: Teams will work on this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was discussed?

As noted, the head of state expressed his condolences over the loss of life caused by insane strikes from Iran.

"The President noted that the Iranian regime is striking not only military targets, but literally everything — residential buildings, shopping malls, even mosques. We discussed how we can help in this situation and support the protection of life. We agreed that our teams will work on this. Protecting life is a shared priority for everyone in the world," Zelenskyy added.

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed law on mandatory evacuation