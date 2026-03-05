Almost 7 million hryvnias in bail was posted for Kompanychenko, former head of SSU in Zhytomyr region

A bail of 6.9 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanychenko.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated 27 February 2026 on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region (at the time of the alleged events). As an alternative, the court set bail at UAH 6,988,800.

The bail has now been paid, and the suspect has been given a number of obligations, including not leaving the Zhytomyr region without permission, surrendering his passport for travel abroad, wearing an electronic bracelet, etc.

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC dismissed the prosecutor's appeals

Following the review, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeals of the prosecutor and the defence. The decision came into force immediately upon its announcement and cannot be appealed in cassation.

As a reminder, on 5 March, the prosecutor's office filed appeals with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court against the decision on preventive measures against Andrii Ukrainets, commander of logistics for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Volodymyr Kompanychenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region, as the amounts of bail set are almost half of what the prosecutors insisted on and do not correspond to the severity of the crimes, the role of the suspects in the scheme and their actual financial status.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office appeals pre-trial measures for AFU Air Force Logistics Commander Ukrainets and SSU Zhytomyr region chief Kompanychenko

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