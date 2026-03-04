Prosecutor’s Office appeals pre-trial measures for AFU Air Force Logistics Commander Ukrainets and SSU Zhytomyr region chief Kompanychenko
The Prosecutor’s Office has filed appeals with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court against the rulings on pre-trial measures for Air Force Logistics Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Andrii Ukrainets and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Directorate in Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanychenko.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET informs.
What preceded this?
Both are suspected of a military official exceeding authority and official powers, committed by a group of persons in prior collusion under martial law, as well as offering and providing an undue advantage to an official.
The court set bail for the suspects: UAH 6.9 million for the SBU official and UAH 7 million for the Air Force representative.
The bail amounts set are nearly half of what was sought and do not match the gravity of the crimes
The prosecution considers these rulings unfounded. The bail amounts set are nearly half of those sought by prosecutors and do not correspond to the gravity of the crimes, the suspects’ role in the scheme, or their actual financial standing.
That is why appeals have been filed today with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
The five-day deadline for appeal expires today, while the full texts of the court rulings will be announced only in the evening. That is why the appeals were filed immediately. After the full texts are received.
More about the case
- On 25 February, it was reported that the logistics commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, a colonel, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region were caught taking a bribe of $320,000.
- Later, the Air Force logistics commander and the head of the SSU in the Zhytomyr region were served with notices of suspicion over bribery.
- The Air Force launched an internal investigation.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanychenko, in a case involving the embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of protective structures for aviation assets.
- A preventive measure was also imposed on the Air Force Logistics Commander Andrii Ukrainets in the form of detention until April 25, with the option of bail set at seven million hryvnias.
- On March 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Kompanychenko from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in the Zhytomyr region.
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