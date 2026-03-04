Prosecutor’s Office appeals pre-trial measures for AFU Air Force Logistics Commander Ukrainets and SSU Zhytomyr region chief Kompanychenko

The Prosecutor’s Office has filed appeals with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court against the rulings on pre-trial measures for Air Force Logistics Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Andrii Ukrainets and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Directorate in Zhytomyr region Volodymyr Kompanychenko.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET informs.

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What preceded this?

Both are suspected of a military official exceeding authority and official powers, committed by a group of persons in prior collusion under martial law, as well as offering and providing an undue advantage to an official.

The court set bail for the suspects: UAH 6.9 million for the SBU official and UAH 7 million for the Air Force representative.

Watch more: Family of AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets, detained on bribery charges, acquired $1 million in assets, Bihus.Info reports. VIDEO

The bail amounts set are nearly half of what was sought and do not match the gravity of the crimes

The prosecution considers these rulings unfounded. The bail amounts set are nearly half of those sought by prosecutors and do not correspond to the gravity of the crimes, the suspects’ role in the scheme, or their actual financial standing.

That is why appeals have been filed today with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The five-day deadline for appeal expires today, while the full texts of the court rulings will be announced only in the evening. That is why the appeals were filed immediately. After the full texts are received.

Read more: 60 days in custody with bail set at UAH 6.9 million: preventive measure chosen for SSU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko

More about the case

Read more: AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets remanded in custody for two months: bail set at UAH 7 million