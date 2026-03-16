Slovakia sends Ukrenergo letter on termination of emergency assistance agreement

Ukrenergo has received an official letter from the Slovak electricity transmission system operator SEPS on the unilateral termination of the Agreement on Mutual Provision of Emergency Assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by Ukrenergo on Facebook.

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It is noted that the contractual terms will finally cease to be in force from May this year.

No explanation given

"The reasons why our colleagues are cancelling the agreement were left unexplained by SEPS management. For its part, NPC Ukrenergo has never committed any violations of the contractual terms with SEPS, acting in the spirit of good neighbourliness and respect for European legislation," the company stressed.

Will SEPS’ decision affect Ukraine’s power system?

Ukrenergo said that the Slovak system operator’s decision would not affect the state of Ukraine’s power system.

"Emergency assistance from Slovakia was used by NPC Ukrenergo quite rarely and in very limited volumes. The last such case was recorded back in January this year," the company said.

In addition, the termination of the said agreement will in no way affect commercial exchange.

"Electricity imports from Slovakia to Ukraine have been and continue to be carried out without any restrictions, in line with the results of daily and long-term auctions for the allocation of interconnector capacity," the statement said.

Read more: Fico on blocking €90 billion for Ukraine: Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary

It was previously reported that the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS had announced its intention to terminate the contract with Ukrenergo on emergency electricity supplies.

Read more: Ukraine’s MFA on Slovakia’s plans to terminate emergency electricity supply contract: Fico’s government is depriving Slovak companies of income

Background

On January 27, Russian occupation forces launched a strike on a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. The likely target of the attack was Ukraine's largest oil pumping station located in Brody, which ensures the operation of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the pipeline's operation due to "political motives." On February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the cessation of petroleum product exports to Ukraine in response to the halt of Russian oil transit through Ukraine.

Furthermore, Fico warned that Slovakia would also review its support for Ukraine's European integration and might suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia, with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia demand resumption of Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline