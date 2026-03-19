Pentagon asks for another $200 billion for war with Iran, - WP
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a request to Congress for more than $200 billion to fund the war in Iran.
The Washington Post reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is noted that the new massive proposal will almost certainly face resistance from lawmakers who oppose the conflict.
This amount will significantly exceed the cost of the large-scale airstrike campaign conducted to date. Three informed sources have confirmed that the Ministry of War is seeking funding packages of this magnitude.
"It remains unclear what amount the White House will ultimately ask Congress to approve. Some White House officials do not believe the Pentagon's request has a realistic chance of being approved by Congress, a senior administration official said."
"According to an official and three other people familiar with the matter, the Pentagon has put forward several different funding requests over the past two weeks," the publication reports.
The proposal is expected to spark a serious political battle in the U.S. Congress, as public support for these efforts remains weak and Democrats have voiced sharp criticism.
Republicans support this request, but have not yet decided on a legislative strategy and have not identified a clear path to overcoming the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- At the same time, the German government rejected the US president's demands to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that Poland also has no plans to participate in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in the reopening of the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that participating in ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
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