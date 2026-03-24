Poland has not yet transferred MiG-29s to Ukraine: they are awaiting conclusion of talks

Poland has stated that the MiG-29 fighter jets have not yet been transferred to Ukraine. The parties are continuing discussions regarding potential deliveries.

According to Censor.NET, Poland’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Cezary Tomczyk, made this announcement on Radio ZET.

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"We haven't handed over the MiGs to Ukraine yet. We're waiting for the dialogue to conclude. The MiGs are awaiting a possible government decision and donation. We, of course, want Poland to benefit from this, taking the proportions into account," Tomczyk said.

He added that "dialogue on this issue is currently ongoing." Tomczyk noted that it is not yet known what Poland will receive in exchange for the MiGs.

"Ukraine itself is also focusing today not on the fighter jets themselves, but on missile and air defense," the deputy minister noted.

Read more: Poland ready to transfer four MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. About 10 expected in total – Ambassador Bodnar

What preceded it?

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland was refusing to transfer MiG-29 aircraft, although Ukraine had agreed with NATO on sending Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.

Later, the country’s Foreign Ministry responded that Poland would transfer its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it receives replacements from allies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland would transfer the rest of its MiG-29s to Ukraine when allies guarantee the security of the country’s airspace.

In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that among the countries helping Ukraine, Poland has done more for Ukraine relative to GDP than any other country.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki believes that Poland could exchange MiG fighter jets to Ukraine for anti-drone technology.

Read more: Poland may transfer MiG-29 in exchange for Ukrainian UAVs, - Bodnar