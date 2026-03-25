Russian attack on Lviv: 7 people remain in hospital, three in serious condition. PHOTO
As of the morning of 25 March, of the 27 people who sought help at city hospitals yesterday following the Russian attack on Lviv, seven remain in hospital.
This was reported by the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the injured
According to him, there are two patients at St Panteleimon Hospital. Their condition is moderate: leg injuries, wounds and bruises.
There are 5 patients at St Luke’s Hospital. Three are in a serious condition, but stable and conscious. Another two are in a moderate condition.
"The doctors are doing everything necessary," added Sadovyi.
What led up to this?
On the afternoon of 24 March, the Air Force warned of a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine. As of 7 pm, air defences had neutralised 541 drones. In total, the enemy launched 948 ‘suicide drones’ over the course of the day.
Throughout the day on 24 March, the Russians attacked Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsiaand Zhytomyr. There are fatalities and injuries, and residential buildings and medical facilities have been damaged.
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