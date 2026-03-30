US will eventually regain control of Strait of Hormuz, — Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is convinced that the United States will eventually gain control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently blocked by Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Bloomberg.

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"Eventually, the U.S. will regain control of the strait, and freedom of navigation will be ensured—whether through a U.S. escort or a multinational escort," Bessent said.

According to him, the global market is currently facing a shortfall of about 10–12 million barrels per day. The United States, the minister says, has the situation under control.

He noted that the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, following a decision by the International Energy Agency, is providing approximately 4 million barrels per day to cover the shortfall.

He also mentioned the decision to lift sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil that was already at sea.

At the same time, he said that this did not bring in any additional funds for any of the United States' rivals.

It was previously reported that Iran allowed 20 ships flying the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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