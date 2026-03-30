US will eventually regain control of Strait of Hormuz, — Bessent
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is convinced that the United States will eventually gain control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently blocked by Iran.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Bloomberg.
Details
"Eventually, the U.S. will regain control of the strait, and freedom of navigation will be ensured—whether through a U.S. escort or a multinational escort," Bessent said.
According to him, the global market is currently facing a shortfall of about 10–12 million barrels per day. The United States, the minister says, has the situation under control.
He noted that the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, following a decision by the International Energy Agency, is providing approximately 4 million barrels per day to cover the shortfall.
He also mentioned the decision to lift sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil that was already at sea.
At the same time, he said that this did not bring in any additional funds for any of the United States' rivals.
- It was previously reported that Iran allowed 20 ships flying the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- At the same time, the German government rejected the US president's requests to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that Poland also has no plans to participate in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in the unblocking of the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that contributing to the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
- On March 27, the G7 countries agreed to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but only after the war in the Middle East has ended.
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