Ministry of Defense will propose solution to resolve long-standing issues with the TCR, - Moisiuk

The claim that the mobilization process will transition to a new administrative phase starting April 1 is not true.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Yevhen Moisiuk, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Upon taking office as Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov immediately outlined a clear plan addressing the most pressing issues, one of which was the reform of the TCR. Since then, the Ministry of Defense has been consistently implementing these changes.

Watch more: "We will not win war unless we change current state of affairs," said military officer Kharkhan. VIDEO

The reform of the TCR is a complex and multifaceted issue that cannot be resolved through quick fixes; rather, it requires a systematic and comprehensive approach. Today, we have a clear plan and timeline for implementing specific projects, which the team is steadily moving forward with. That is why the information being disseminated by the media does not correspond to reality," Moisiuk emphasized.

Currently, according to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Defense has already developed a comprehensive plan for transforming the system.

It is based on a data-driven approach, having analyzed thousands of pieces of feedback and hundreds of hours of consultations and meetings with military personnel, experts, and relevant institutions.

Read more: Some Ukrainians deported from U.S. are immediately sent to TCRs, - CNN

"Every decision undergoes a ‘crash test’ for effectiveness. That is why we are currently on schedule. We will soon begin to publicly present specific steps. This will be logical, transparent, and technologically sound.

Based on a comprehensive audit, we will propose solutions that will allow us to eliminate long-standing problems while simultaneously strengthening the army," added Moisiuk.

Read more: Kyiv and other major cities will change their approach to mobilization, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

What preceded it?

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the ministry is working on a comprehensive reform of the mobilization system.

President Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could transition its army from a mobilization-based system to a contract-based one, but this would require financial assistance from Europe.

Read more: Ministry of Defence is preparing changes to mobilisation process and AWOL, — Fedorov