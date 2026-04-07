ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13413 visitors online
News Shelling of the Nikopol district
919 1

Russian forces have again attacked coach in Nikopol district: 5 people injured

Russian occupiers have once again attacked a passenger bus in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. 

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzhu, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Five people were injured. For the second time today, Russian forces struck a passenger bus in the Nikopol district.

In the Chervonohryhorivka community, a minibus operating an intercity route was damaged," the statement said.

A woman and four men have been injured. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary care.

Watch more: Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)

Росіяни знову атакували автобус на Нікопольщині: 5 постраждалих

What happened before?

  • As is known, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation, an 11-year-old boy was killed, five other people were injured, and homes and infrastructure were damaged.
  • Russian forces struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone: 4 people were killed, 16 were wounded.
  • The occupiers struck one of the districts of Kherson, killing three people and wounding seven others.

Author: 

shoot out (18014) Dnipropetrovsk region (2450) Nikopol district (672)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 