Russian forces have again attacked coach in Nikopol district: 5 people injured

Russian occupiers have once again attacked a passenger bus in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzhu, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Five people were injured. For the second time today, Russian forces struck a passenger bus in the Nikopol district.



In the Chervonohryhorivka community, a minibus operating an intercity route was damaged," the statement said.

A woman and four men have been injured. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary care.

Watch more: Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)

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