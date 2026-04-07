Russian forces have again attacked coach in Nikopol district: 5 people injured
Russian occupiers have once again attacked a passenger bus in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzhu, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Five people were injured. For the second time today, Russian forces struck a passenger bus in the Nikopol district.
In the Chervonohryhorivka community, a minibus operating an intercity route was damaged," the statement said.
A woman and four men have been injured. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary care.
What happened before?
- As is known, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation, an 11-year-old boy was killed, five other people were injured, and homes and infrastructure were damaged.
- Russian forces struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone: 4 people were killed, 16 were wounded.
- The occupiers struck one of the districts of Kherson, killing three people and wounding seven others.
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