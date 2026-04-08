Yermak registers Justice for Ukraine NGO to help military personnel and POWs
Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said he has registered the NGO Justice for Ukraine.
He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Details
According to him, the NGO is a continuation of the UNBA (Ukrainian National Bar Association’s - ed.) work on systemic solutions: policy, approaches, and legislation.
"This is about military personnel, prisoners of war, their families, children, and their real legal issues: status, payments, protection of rights, and compensation.
The founders include myself, as well as military personnel and lawyers with practical experience of war and human rights protection:
- Artem Dyblenko, a marine officer who endured captivity after the defence of Mariupol,
- Yuliia Stepanenko, a lawyer with international practice,
- Tetiana Kan, a servicewoman, lawyer and manager.
According to the former head of the Presidential Office, full-scale operations are set to begin in May.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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