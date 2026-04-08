Yermak registers Justice for Ukraine NGO to help military personnel and POWs

Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said he has registered the NGO Justice for Ukraine.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to him, the NGO is a continuation of the UNBA (Ukrainian National Bar Association’s - ed.) work on systemic solutions: policy, approaches, and legislation.

"This is about military personnel, prisoners of war, their families, children, and their real legal issues: status, payments, protection of rights, and compensation.

The founders include myself, as well as military personnel and lawyers with practical experience of war and human rights protection:

Artem Dyblenko, a marine officer who endured captivity after the defence of Mariupol,

Yuliia Stepanenko, a lawyer with international practice,

Tetiana Kan, a servicewoman, lawyer and manager.

According to the former head of the Presidential Office, full-scale operations are set to begin in May.

Read more: 2025 Declaration of former Head of OP Yermak: income of 1.27 million hryvnias, salary higher than Zelenskyy’s

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: NACP explained why it did not publish information on verification of Yermak’s declaration