Iran has warned that ceasefire agreements are at risk of collapsing
Iran has warned that it may withdraw from the ceasefire if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by the Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Press TV, citing sources in Tehran.
Iranian officials emphasize that the agreement on a two-week ceasefire must apply to all fronts of the conflict. This concerns not only relations with the United States but also Israel’s actions in the region, particularly in Lebanon.
Tehran's stance on the ceasefire
The Iranian side states that any strikes by U.S. allies will be regarded as a violation of the agreements. Officials in Tehran emphasize that the ceasefire must be complete and simultaneous on all fronts.
According to sources, the Iranian military is already identifying potential targets for possible retaliatory strikes. This comes in response to a series of attacks by Israel on Lebanese territory.
"Israel will be punished for violating the ceasefire," Iranian state television reported.
Tehran also warns that further escalation could lead to the collapse of the agreements and a return to active hostilities.
The incident on Lavan Island and the parties' reactions
Separately, Iran reported an attack on an oil refinery on Lavan Island. Iranian media claim that the United States and Israel were involved in the attack.
According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out at the facility. Emergency services are currently working to contain the situation.
Tehran has called this incident a violation of the ceasefire.
What happened before?
- The day before, media outlets reported that Iran and the United States had emerged from a critical phase in the negotiations.
- Subsequently, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his willingness to call a two-week pause in strikes against Iran. Israel supported this decision.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran declared a two-week ceasefire with the United States and reopened the Strait of Hormuz.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
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