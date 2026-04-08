Iran has warned that ceasefire agreements are at risk of collapsing

Iran has warned that it may withdraw from the ceasefire if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by the Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Press TV, citing sources in Tehran.

Iranian officials emphasize that the agreement on a two-week ceasefire must apply to all fronts of the conflict. This concerns not only relations with the United States but also Israel’s actions in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

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Tehran's stance on the ceasefire

The Iranian side states that any strikes by U.S. allies will be regarded as a violation of the agreements. Officials in Tehran emphasize that the ceasefire must be complete and simultaneous on all fronts.

According to sources, the Iranian military is already identifying potential targets for possible retaliatory strikes. This comes in response to a series of attacks by Israel on Lebanese territory.

"Israel will be punished for violating the ceasefire," Iranian state television reported.

Tehran also warns that further escalation could lead to the collapse of the agreements and a return to active hostilities.

The incident on Lavan Island and the parties' reactions

Separately, Iran reported an attack on an oil refinery on Lavan Island. Iranian media claim that the United States and Israel were involved in the attack.

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out at the facility. Emergency services are currently working to contain the situation.

Read more: Hegseth: If Iran attempts to use ceasefire to regroup its forces, US will launch strike

Tehran has called this incident a violation of the ceasefire.

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