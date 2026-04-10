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News statement of peace Russia’s demands to end war
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Peace in Ukraine could come today if Zelenskyy "makes appropriate decision," - Peskov

The Kremlin made a statement about peace: what is known?

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for dictator Putin, stated that Russia allegedly wants not "a ceasefire, but a strong and lasting peace."

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is the Kremlin saying?

"Peace could be achieved today if President Zelenskyy makes the right decision, takes responsibility, and takes the necessary steps," he said.

Read more: Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov

What happened before?

Read more: There is no deadline for withdrawal of troops from Donbas, - Peskov

Author: 

Peskov Dmitry (524) Russia (14010)
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