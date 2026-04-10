Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for dictator Putin, stated that Russia allegedly wants not "a ceasefire, but a strong and lasting peace."

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the Kremlin saying?

"Peace could be achieved today if President Zelenskyy makes the right decision, takes responsibility, and takes the necessary steps," he said.

Read more: Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov

What happened before?

Read more: There is no deadline for withdrawal of troops from Donbas, - Peskov