Peace in Ukraine could come today if Zelenskyy "makes appropriate decision," - Peskov
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for dictator Putin, stated that Russia allegedly wants not "a ceasefire, but a strong and lasting peace."
He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.
What is the Kremlin saying?
"Peace could be achieved today if President Zelenskyy makes the right decision, takes responsibility, and takes the necessary steps," he said.
What happened before?
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Donbas within two months.
- The Kremlin stated that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under its control "as of today."
- Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.
- Subsequently, dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of April 11 until midnight on April 12.
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