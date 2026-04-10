Dmitriev is not holding talks on Ukraine in US, Peskov says

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the visit of Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to the United States, noting that he is not holding talks there on Ukraine.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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Not about Ukraine

Peskov said that Dmitriev is in the United States as head of a group dealing with economic issues.

"Dmitriev is not holding talks on a settlement in Ukraine; he is working within the framework of a group on economic cooperation with the United States," Peskov said.

He added that "this is not a resumption of negotiations."

Read more: Russian Special Envoy discusses settlement of war in Ukraine with Trump’s team, - media

Background

As reported earlier, Reuters, citing sources, wrote the day before that Kirill Dmitriev was visiting the United States, where he was holding talks with representatives of Donald Trump’s administration. It was noted that the main topics of the meetings were a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine, as well as prospects for economic cooperation between the countries.

Read more: We agreed with US representatives that there will be trilateral meeting soon – Zelenskyy

Peace talks