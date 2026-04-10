Dmitriev is not holding talks on Ukraine in US, Peskov says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the visit of Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to the United States, noting that he is not holding talks there on Ukraine.
This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
Not about Ukraine
Peskov said that Dmitriev is in the United States as head of a group dealing with economic issues.
"Dmitriev is not holding talks on a settlement in Ukraine; he is working within the framework of a group on economic cooperation with the United States," Peskov said.
He added that "this is not a resumption of negotiations."
Background
As reported earlier, Reuters, citing sources, wrote the day before that Kirill Dmitriev was visiting the United States, where he was holding talks with representatives of Donald Trump’s administration. It was noted that the main topics of the meetings were a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine, as well as prospects for economic cooperation between the countries.
Peace talks
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said trilateral talks are currently on pause, but teams remain in daily contact.
- Subsequently, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the talks.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the US delegation holding talks in Kyiv in a technical groups format as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
- Later, the head of the Presidential Office, Budanov, stated that Kushner and Witkoff could visit Ukraine after Easter.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine would be determined after the Easter holidays.
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