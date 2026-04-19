Ukraine is ready to resume "Druzhba" pipeline as early as tomorrow if Hungary unblocks 90 billion loan, — Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is ready to resume oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline on Monday if Budapest unblocks the €90 billion loan.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Through Brussels, we received a message from Ukraine stating that they are ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts its block on the €90 billion EU loan," he said.

According to Orbán, Hungary's position has not changed.

"No oil = no money. As soon as oil supplies are restored, we will no longer stand in the way of the loan’s approval. Repaying the loan does not impose any financial burden or obligations on Hungary," he concluded.

Read more: Magyar announced cooperation with EU to unblock Hungary’s funds

What happened before?

During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the "Druzhba" pipeline would be restored by the end of April, "not fully, but enough to be operational."

What's happening with "Druzhba"?