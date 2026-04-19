Ukraine is ready to resume "Druzhba" pipeline as early as tomorrow if Hungary unblocks 90 billion loan, — Orbán
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine is ready to resume oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline on Monday if Budapest unblocks the €90 billion loan.
He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Through Brussels, we received a message from Ukraine stating that they are ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts its block on the €90 billion EU loan," he said.
According to Orbán, Hungary's position has not changed.
"No oil = no money. As soon as oil supplies are restored, we will no longer stand in the way of the loan’s approval. Repaying the loan does not impose any financial burden or obligations on Hungary," he concluded.
What happened before?
During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the "Druzhba" pipeline would be restored by the end of April, "not fully, but enough to be operational."
What's happening with "Druzhba"?
- On January 7, a piece of infrastructure was damaged in Brody, Lviv region, as a result of a Russian attack. Naftogaz reported that the Russian military had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. A fire broke out, and operations at the facility were halted.
- According to the publication Enkorr, the facility in question is located in the city of Brody in the Lviv region and is connected to the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- On February 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since January 27 due to a Russian attack. He also said that Budapest was preparing to lodge a complaint regarding transit issues.
- The governments of Hungary and Slovakia have announced a suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.
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On March 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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