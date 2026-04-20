The leader of the "Tisza" party, which won Hungary's parliamentary elections, Péter Magyar, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resume operations on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline as soon as possible, stressing that he would not yield to "blackmail" from Kyiv.

He said this at a press conference, according to Telex, as reported by Censor.NET.

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An Appeal to Zelenskyy

Magyar told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the issue of the oil pipeline "is no game," and urged the Ukrainian side to reopen it if possible.

He also added that this could happen in the coming days, but stressed that, although he has not yet met Zelenskyy, he will not give in to blackmail.

"We will not make any concessions, and I would not advise—I repeat—we do not know each other, but I would not advise the Ukrainian president to go down this path. This will not be accepted not only in Hungary, but also in Europe; European leaders will not accept that he wants to renegotiate things that have already been agreed upon and blackmail European leaders. It’s as if I were invited to dinner, I agreed, and then started blackmailing: if there’s no lecho, or if it’s not cooked over medium heat, then I’ll do this and that. In my opinion, this is the wrong attitude, and I would not advise doing so," said Magyar.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine previously stated that the "Druzhba" pipeline would be restored by the end of April, "not fully, but enough to keep it operational."

Read more: Magyar announced cooperation with EU to unblock Hungary’s funds

What's happening with "Druzhba"?