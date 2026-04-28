Police officer Dudina was unable to get through to ambulance service during shooting in Kyiv: medics are not conducting internal investigation. DOCUMENT

The Kyiv City Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Centre is not conducting an internal investigation into the conduct of its dispatchers during the events of 18 April 2026 in the Holosiivskyi district, as it sees no grounds for doing so.

This is stated in a response to a request from Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Centre noted that on that day, dispatchers acted in accordance with current protocols.

The automated "Emergency Medical Assistance" system records only answered calls and does not store information about missed calls.

According to official data, on 18 April 2026, starting at 16:32, the "103" line received 17 calls regarding incidents in the Holosiivskyi district, including gunshot wounds, shooting and a fire. Some of the calls were redirected from the "112" service.

All incoming calls are recorded and stored, and audio recordings may be provided to law enforcement agencies upon request.

It is also reported that no malfunctions in the communications system were recorded on the day of the incident. In total, 2,764 calls were handled during the 24-hour period on 18 April this year.

As a reminder, earlier during a court hearing, police officer Anna Dudina stated that she had tried unsuccessfully several times to call an ambulance during the shooting.





Read more: Police officers’ escape during terrorist attack in Kyiv: Dudina was not permanent member of patrol, - Vyhivskyi

Shooting in Kyiv

As a reminder, on 18 April in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire on people. He then burst into a supermarket and took hostages.

He was shot dead during his arrest.

According to the latest reports, seven people are known to have been killed.

An investigation has been launched under the terrorism act.

Police officers’ escape

It was previously reported that police officers fled after the shooting, leaving a victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against the police officers for professional negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

On 21 April, Anna Dudina and her police colleague Mykhailo Drobnytskyi were remanded in custody for 60 days, with the right to post bail of 266,000 hryvnias.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: investigation has established the timeline and new details about the attacker