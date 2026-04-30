Russian archaeologist Butyagin says he intends to continue illegal excavations in occupied Crimea
Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was recently released from a Polish prison as part of a prisoner exchange between Poland and Belarus, said he intends to continue an expedition near occupied Kerch as early as this summer.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Krym.Realii project, citing Russian media outlet Vesti.
Russian’s statement
According to Butyagin, he does not plan to stop illegal excavations in Crimea after spending five months in a Polish prison. On the contrary, he wants to resume the expedition in the summer of 2026.
"I think so [I will return]. The question now is rather whether I will have time to organize the expedition by the summer, because reports still need to be submitted there, and since I lost five months, that is a long time. I think perhaps people will take my situation into account. And I think the work should continue," Butyagin said.
- Alexander Butyagin is a well-known Russian archaeologist and employee of the Hermitage Museum who has been placed on an international wanted list by Ukraine for conducting illegal excavations in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Background
- In November 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police and prosecutors, gathered evidence against a Russian citizen involved in looting Ukrainian cultural heritage in temporarily occupied Crimea. Experts estimate that Ukraine suffered losses of more than UAH 200 million. The archaeologist from Russia’s State Hermitage Museum was served with a notice of suspicion.
- On December 11, 2025, it became known that well-known Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, a Hermitage employee whom Ukraine had put on the international wanted list for conducting illegal archaeological research in occupied Crimea, had been detained in Poland.
- Ukraine submitted a request to Poland for the extradition of the detained Russian archaeologist.
- Prosecutors at the Warsaw District Court supported the extradition to Ukraine of Russian archaeologist Aleksandr B., who is wanted on suspicion of conducting illegal archaeological work in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- On March 18, the Warsaw District Court approved the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin to Ukraine.
- 28 April 2026, it became known that Poland had released archaeologist Butyagin during an exchange with Russia.
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