Russian archaeologist Butyagin says he intends to continue illegal excavations in occupied Crimea

Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was recently released from a Polish prison as part of a prisoner exchange between Poland and Belarus, said he intends to continue an expedition near occupied Kerch as early as this summer.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Krym.Realii project, citing Russian media outlet Vesti.

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Russian’s statement

According to Butyagin, he does not plan to stop illegal excavations in Crimea after spending five months in a Polish prison. On the contrary, he wants to resume the expedition in the summer of 2026.

"I think so [I will return]. The question now is rather whether I will have time to organize the expedition by the summer, because reports still need to be submitted there, and since I lost five months, that is a long time. I think perhaps people will take my situation into account. And I think the work should continue," Butyagin said.

See more: Burial of VI-V centuries BC was discovered during construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region

Alexander Butyagin is a well-known Russian archaeologist and employee of the Hermitage Museum who has been placed on an international wanted list by Ukraine for conducting illegal excavations in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read more: Ukraine insisted on extradition of archaeologist Butyagin to bring him to justice, Prosecutor General’s Office says

Background

Read more: Poland releases archaeologist Butyagin during exchange with Russia: Ukraine sought his extradition