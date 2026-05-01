24 companies have already joined the private air defense project, Ministry of Defense says

As of April 2026, 24 companies have joined the private air defense project.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

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As noted, private air defense is one of the components of the country’s multi-layered air defense system. These are enterprises of various forms of ownership from different regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, Zakarpattia and others.

What is known about the project

It is reported that the private air defense project was launched in late 2025 at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to provide additional protection for employees and production facilities of enterprises that are targeted by enemy drone attacks on a daily basis.

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Private air defense is not an independent uncontrolled unit. It is one of the components of the country’s multi-layered air defense system under the control of the Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Composition of private air defense

Private air defense groups consist of civilian personnel who have undergone training, hold the necessary certificates and clearances, and meet the established requirements. Within the framework of current legislation and in coordination with the Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are authorized to use designated air defense systems in a designated area, at a designated time, to protect against enemy air attacks.

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As the Ministry of Defense explained, individuals who, under the law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," are not subject to conscription into Ukraine’s Defense Forces are joining private air defense groups. Accordingly, they do not receive deferment from conscription for participation in the groups. These may also include members of paramilitary security units, if such units exist at the enterprise.

Background