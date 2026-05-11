Former judge Tandyr was mastermind behind group that seized apartments of deceased individuals, - SBI

Late last week, the SBI reported that it had uncovered a scheme to seize apartments belonging to deceased individuals, involving a former judge from Makariv who, in 2023, ran over a soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI’s press centre.

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According to the case file, the individual in question is former judge Oleksii Tandyr.

How did the scheme work?

As noted, the scheme was in operation from 2021 to 2023. The criminals carefully prepared for the crime, working out the mechanisms for coordination and execution of their plan. They managed to take possession of five apartments in the Odesa and Kyiv communities. They intended to take possession of one more apartment, but in the end, the owners turned out to have an heir, and the criminal plan fell through.

"The group’s main plan was to find an apartment whose owner had died without leaving an heir. They drew up a fictitious purchase and sale agreement for the property and, through fictitious court decisions, transferred ownership to their proxies," the State Bureau of Investigation explained.

Read more: Bail for former judge Tandyr, who killed National Guard soldier at checkpoint, was reduced from 120 million hryvnia to 20 million hryvnia

Who was leading the operation?

The investigation determined that the judge, who was later involved in a traffic accident, his lawyer, and a former bailiff were the masterminds behind the group.

It was previously reported that former Judge Tandyr had been notified of a new charge: participating in a scheme to seize the apartments of deceased individuals.

The case of Judge Oleksii Tandyr

On the night of 26 May 2023, Oleksii Tandyr, a judge of the Makariv District Court, killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The SBI reported that the judge refused to undergo a medical examination.

The PROSUD project noted that Tandyr had previously been known for releasing a large number of drivers who were driving while intoxicated.

On 27 May, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Judge Oleksii Tandyr in custody. According to the expert examination, the former judge was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Tandyr subsequently requested to be sent to the army instead of a pre-trial detention centre.

In June 2024, it was reported that the High Council of Justice had dismissed Oleksii Tandyr, a judge of the Makariv Court, who had killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

On 24 January 2026, the ECHR ruled that Tandyr's detention without bail violated Article 5 of the Convention on Human Rights and awarded him €2,100 in compensation.

On 26 January, former judge Tandyr, who killed a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint, was allowed to leave the detention centre on bail of 119 million hryvnia.

See more: SBI conducts searches at HQCJ deputy head’s place in connection with ex-judge Tandyr case