The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia had not received a response to the Kremlin’s proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Peskov's Statement

Yes, Peskov noted that Moscow had not received a response from Europe regarding Schröder’s candidacy for the Russia-EU negotiations.

"There's a real storm of debate among Europeans right now," he added.

Read more: Europe will have to resume dialogue with Russia due to U.S. stance, - Stubb

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