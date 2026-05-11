Peskov stated that Russia had not received response from Europe regarding Schröder’s candidacy as mediator with EU
The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia had not received a response to the Kremlin’s proposal to appoint former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the EU.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
Peskov's Statement
Yes, Peskov noted that Moscow had not received a response from Europe regarding Schröder’s candidacy for the Russia-EU negotiations.
"There's a real storm of debate among Europeans right now," he added.
What happened before?
- On May 9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is the best choice to lead negotiations between the European Union and Russia.
- The German government has reacted with skepticism to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to bring in former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the European Union.
- EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder cannot serve as the EU's negotiator for ending the war in Ukraine.
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