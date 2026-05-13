Russia has launched 800 Shaheds at Ukraine, missile launches also possible – Zelenskyy

On Wednesday, May 13, Russia launched one of its most massive drone attacks on Ukraine, precisely during US President Donald Trump’s visit to China. There are people killed and injured.

The president reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian drone attack

The head of state stressed that the timing of the attack was no coincidence.

"One of the longest massive Russian attacks against Ukraine, right at the time when the President of the United States arrived in China for a visit from which many expect a lot, definitely cannot be called a coincidence. At this difficult geopolitical moment, Russia is clearly trying to spoil the overall political background and draw attention to its evil, doing so at the expense of Ukrainian lives and Ukrainian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

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According to the president, the enemy deliberately targeted regions bordering NATO countries. Strikes were recorded in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk and Rivne regions. More than 10 other regions also came under attack, including Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv regions.

Aftermath of the terrorist attack:

Killed: at this point, the deaths of 6 people have been confirmed.

at this point, the deaths of have been confirmed. Injured: dozens of people, including children.

dozens of people, including children. Scale of the attack: since the start of the day, Russia has launched at least 800 drones, and the attack is ongoing.

"According to our intelligence, after all the waves of drones, missile launches against Ukraine are also quite possible. Our warriors are defending Ukraine, but Russia’s obvious goal is to overload air defense and cause as much grief and pain as possible, precisely these days. It is important that the world not remain silent about this. It is important that Russia’s real intentions be obvious to leaders and countries. It is important to put real pressure on the Russian aggressor so that this terror stops. Right now, all services are involved in handling the aftermath of the strikes. Please pay attention to air raid alerts," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Enemy launches massive drone attack on Zakarpattia, explosions heard

Shelling of Ukraine on May 13