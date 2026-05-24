Damaged building housing flats of Zelenskyy, Mindich, Derkach and Ivaniushchenko. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on the night of 24 May, a building at 9a Hrushevsky Street in Kyiv was damaged; the building houses the apartments of, among others, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and businessman Tymur Mindich, who is suspected of corruption.

This was reported by "UP", which published photos of the damaged building, according to Censor.NET.

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The building has been damaged

In particular, the photo shows a hole in the building and smashed windows.

According to the publication, the damage was caused by debris from downed aerial targets.

The neighbouring "Summit" business centre has also been damaged.

Who owns flats in this building?

Previously, the publication Texty.org.ua reported on who owns flats in the building at 9a Hrushevsky Street. In particular, the residents include Natalia, the daughter of former Parliament Speaker Volodymyr Rybak, as well as his daughter-in-law Iryna Fridental, the daughter of Donetsk industrialist Mykhailo Fridental.

There is also a flat here belonging to Dayana Ivanyushchenko, the daughter of former Party of Regions MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, known as the crime boss Yura Yenakiivskyi, who is currently on the run.

There is also a flat belonging to the son of former Party of Regions MP and ex-head of the High Commercial Court, Dmytro Prytyka.

Former Party of Regions MP Volodymyr Zubyk, co-founder of the construction company "Intergal-Bud", bought an apartment on Hrushevsky Street for his daughter Yulia. His wife, Iryna Dil, also owns property here.

Another former Party of Regions member, and now a Russian senator and traitor to the state, Andrii Derkach, purchased a flat in this building for his daughter, Tetiana Terekhova.

According to journalists, Vladyslava Kaletnik, daughter of the wanted former head of customs and former Communist Party MP Ihor Kaletnik, also owns a flat in the building on Hrushevsky Street.

Among the property owners are former Party of Regions member Volodymyr Makeienko, who owned the ‘Pryamy’ TV channel until 2021; Serhiy, the brother of former People’s Deputy from the Socialist Party of Ukraine and Transport Minister Mykola Rudkovskyi; and Dmytro Shust, director of Viktor Medvedchuk’s charitable foundation.

Read more: Von der Leyen following Russia’s attack: Aid to bolster Ukraine’s air defence is already on its way

What led up to this?