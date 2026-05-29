The Russian dictator's approval rating is falling again, even despite a change in the polling methodology.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Thus, 67.5% of those surveyed approve of the dictator’s actions, which is 1.9 percentage points less than last week.

Trust in Putin also fell by 1 percentage point, to 73.7%.

Disapproval of the Russian dictator’s actions also rose, from 19.9% to 20.9%.

Read more: 73% of Ukrainians believe that Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending not only Ukrainian people, but also other European nations, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Russian dictator Putin’s approval rating had reached its lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and continues to decline.

Later, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), which publishes Putin’s approval rating weekly, did not release the poll results on its website.

It later emerged that Russia had changed its polling methodology: surveyors now visit people directly at home. At that point, the dictator’s approval rating immediately rose.

Read more: Up to 63% of Ukrainians are prepared to support Ukrainian Armed Forces’ involvement in defending Europe in event of attack by Russia, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS