Russia bears full responsibility for actions that threaten security of EU citizens, - Kallas

Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union, issued a statement on behalf of the EU strongly condemning Russia’s violation of EU airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release issued in Brussels.

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The EU's response to the incident in Romania

The European Union's statement refers to an incident on May 29, 2026, when a Russian drone carrying explosives, which was involved in a nighttime attack on Ukraine, crashed into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați.

"The European Union strongly condemns the serious incident that occurred on May 29, 2026, when a Russian drone carrying explosives—part of a nighttime attack on Ukraine—crashed into a residential building in Galați, Romania. The European Union expresses its full solidarity with Romania and those affected by this incident," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian drone that hit apartment building was likely hit by Ukrainian air defense – President Dan

The EU's Position on Russia's Actions

The European Union has emphasized that this incident is a consequence of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. It has stressed that Moscow bears full responsibility for the escalation and the threats to the safety of EU citizens.

The EU has also stated its readiness to strengthen its defense measures, particularly through initiatives to reinforce its eastern flank and enhance the EU’s overall defense readiness.

"In light of this, we will further raise the cost for Moscow and undermine its war machine by tightening sanctions. We will also work with our international partners to put pressure on Russia to end this war," the EU stated.

Read more: Putin cynically blames Ukraine for drone crash into residential building in Romania

Support for Ukraine and new sanctions

The statement also notes that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and in its pursuit of a just peace in accordance with international law.

It was specifically emphasized that the EU plans to intensify sanctions and strengthen international coordination to bring an end to the war.

Read more: Romania is closing Russian Consulate General in Constanța: Russian consul has been declared persona non grata

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