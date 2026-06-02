The press secretary for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia could end the war within 24 hours if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy orders the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from "Russian regions."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"By the end of the day"

"The special military operation could end by the end of the day; for that to happen, Zelenskyy must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to withdraw from Russian regions," Peskov said.

He also noted that the "special operation" would continue if Kyiv continued to "refuse to engage in genuine negotiations and make serious decisions toward a peaceful settlement"

Negotiations

Peskov echoed Putin’s remarks that the peace process in Ukraine is on hold, but that does not mean there is no contact with the United States.

He added that Russia allegedly "remains open to peace talks regarding Ukraine."

Read more: "France’s detention of Russian tanker subject to sanctions ’borders on international piracy’," - Peskov

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