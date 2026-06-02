Peskov stated that war could be over within 24 hours if Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from "Russian regions"
The press secretary for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia could end the war within 24 hours if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy orders the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from "Russian regions."
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
"By the end of the day"
"The special military operation could end by the end of the day; for that to happen, Zelenskyy must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine to withdraw from Russian regions," Peskov said.
He also noted that the "special operation" would continue if Kyiv continued to "refuse to engage in genuine negotiations and make serious decisions toward a peaceful settlement"
Negotiations
Peskov echoed Putin’s remarks that the peace process in Ukraine is on hold, but that does not mean there is no contact with the United States.
He added that Russia allegedly "remains open to peace talks regarding Ukraine."
What led up to
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine cannot agree to cede any of its territories as part of peace negotiations with Russia, as such a move would contradict national law, public sentiment, and the actual situation in the temporarily occupied territories.
- President Zelenskyy also told Reuters that the U.S. had made its offer of security guarantees contingent on Kyiv handing over the entire Donbas region to Russia.
- For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed as a lie Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Washington is prepared to provide security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.
- In addition, Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Donbas. The Russian military may attempt to capture major Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro and Kharkiv.
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