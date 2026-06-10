Foreign Ministry has dismissed as baseless rumours that Zelenskyy refused to fly via Poland: there is no political dimension to this

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied rumours that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed his usual route for overseas trips and flew to London via Moldova instead of Poland due to the political conflict between Kyiv and Warsaw.

This was stated by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press briefing, as quoted by "Suspilne", reports Censor.NET.

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The Foreign Ministry’s stance: Security comes before politics

Tikhyi dismissed claims that the Ukrainian leader had made a diplomatic protest regarding Polish airports. According to him, the planning and approval of flight routes is purely a technical matter handled by the security services.

"I’ve seen this link [to the conflict with Poland]. It strikes me as contrived. The President’s logistics are arranged separately by his protocol department. Let’s not politicise logistics issues or attach undue importance to them from a security perspective. It’s not worth it, to be honest. There is no political dimension here, and there is no need to look for one," urged the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Read more: MFA on Abramovich’s secret visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy uses every opportunity to bring peace closer

How it all began

Earlier, the media, citing data from FlightAware, reported that Zelenskyy had flown to the UK from Chisinau Airport (Moldova), rather than from Rzeszów in Poland, which he had used previously. Social media users speculated that the changes to the president’s travel arrangements were due to tensions between Ukraine and Poland.

Against this backdrop, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also dismissed suggestions that Zelenskyy had not flown via Poland due to pressure from Warsaw, and stated that the airport in Rzeszów had not been closed.

What happened beforehand?