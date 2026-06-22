Decision on Zelenskyy’s participation in conference in Gdańsk has not yet been made, - Lytvyn

The question of whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC2026), scheduled for June 25–26 in Gdańsk, Poland, is currently under discussion.

This was stated by the president’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Will Zelenskyy go to the conference?

When asked by journalists on Monday whether a decision had already been made regarding the Ukrainian president’s visit to the conference, Lytvyn replied, "It’s still under review."

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Zelenskyy would announce his decision on whether or not to attend the conference on Monday, June 22.

He added that many international partners have expressed solidarity with Ukraine’s position and condemned the actions of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who stripped the Ukrainian people—represented by the President of Ukraine—of the Polish Order of the White Eagle.

Read more: Nawrocki is doing what Orbán did, this story will end badly, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: White Eagle Order scandal: Poland explains its position on Zelenskyy, Mussolini and Schröder