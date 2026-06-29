Bail of 150 million hryvnias has been posted for Halushchenko, - media

The full 150 million hryvnias in bail has been paid for former Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering over $112 million.

Journalists from "Schemes" report on this, according to Censor.NET.

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It is known that two private firms contributed 45 million hryvnias.

"These are ‘Pelet Service’ – 4 million – and the previously mentioned ‘Girant Konstrukt’ – 41. This same company, ‘Girant Konstrukt’, had previously, on Friday 26 June, paid a deposit of 46 million hryvnias. This has been reported by sources at ‘Schemes’ (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) within law enforcement agencies.

The new company, ‘Pellet Service’, which posted bail for the former energy minister, is based in Kyiv and specialises in logging operations. The sole director and owner of the company is 34-year-old Kyiv resident Nazar Boiko. He also owns four other companies. According to journalists, Boiko’s number is listed under the names "Nazar Ukrbud", "Nazar Kmda" and "Nazar Kyivmiskbud" in other users’ contacts.

Earlier, the media reported that a bail of 105 million hryvnias had been posted for Halushchenko, out of the required 150.

Read more: NACP is to re-examine Halushchenko’s declaration: they are looking for hidden assets and extravagant spending

The Case of Herman Halushchenko