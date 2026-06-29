Bail of 150 million hryvnias has been posted for Halushchenko, - media
The full 150 million hryvnias in bail has been paid for former Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering over $112 million.
Journalists from "Schemes" report on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is known that two private firms contributed 45 million hryvnias.
"These are ‘Pelet Service’ – 4 million – and the previously mentioned ‘Girant Konstrukt’ – 41. This same company, ‘Girant Konstrukt’, had previously, on Friday 26 June, paid a deposit of 46 million hryvnias. This has been reported by sources at ‘Schemes’ (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) within law enforcement agencies.
The new company, ‘Pellet Service’, which posted bail for the former energy minister, is based in Kyiv and specialises in logging operations. The sole director and owner of the company is 34-year-old Kyiv resident Nazar Boiko. He also owns four other companies. According to journalists, Boiko’s number is listed under the names "Nazar Ukrbud", "Nazar Kmda" and "Nazar Kyivmiskbud" in other users’ contacts.
Earlier, the media reported that a bail of 105 million hryvnias had been posted for Halushchenko, out of the required 150.
The Case of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko had been detained whilst attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that, whilst he was crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former Minister of Energy as part of the ‘Midas’ case.
- The media have also reported that Halushchenko will be charged once he has been transferred to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko has been notified that he is under suspicion of laundering over $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention", but the court remanded him in custody.
-
On 17 February, the former minister was arrested, with bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password