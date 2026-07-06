NATO summit to seek solution on supplying ballistic missile interceptors to Ukraine, - Rutte
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed the hope that the Alliance’s summit would lead to decisions being taken that are of critical importance to Ukraine regarding the supply and deployment of additional systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.
He made this statement at a press conference ahead of the Alliance summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET, which cites "EP".
US guarantees and a practical shortage
According to Rutte, there is both a political and a practical aspect to the issue of interceptors.
"As far as the political aspect is concerned, I can assure you that the United States is doing everything it can to fulfil its commitments, and is doing so even as we discuss the broader picture. But from a practical point of view, the number of interceptors is currently limited," he said.
Rutte described scaling up defence capabilities and launching joint ventures as the only long-term solution for protecting cities and military installations.
"This is one of the main reasons why Ukraine is working on this itself. Of course, this isn’t something that will lead to quick results on this issue, but let’s see what can be done. Our NATO partners are striving to produce more interceptors than are currently being supplied, so we are working on all fronts, involving everyone who is part of this process," said Rutte.
Russian missile strike on Kyiv and the surrounding region on 6 July
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts have been hardest hit.
- In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and six people were killed.
- Following the Russian Federation’s attack on Vyshneve, evacuation centres were set up.
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