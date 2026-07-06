NATO summit to seek solution on supplying ballistic missile interceptors to Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed the hope that the Alliance’s summit would lead to decisions being taken that are of critical importance to Ukraine regarding the supply and deployment of additional systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

He made this statement at a press conference ahead of the Alliance summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET, which cites "EP".

Read more on our Telegram channel

US guarantees and a practical shortage

According to Rutte, there is both a political and a practical aspect to the issue of interceptors.

"As far as the political aspect is concerned, I can assure you that the United States is doing everything it can to fulfil its commitments, and is doing so even as we discuss the broader picture. But from a practical point of view, the number of interceptors is currently limited," he said.

Rutte described scaling up defence capabilities and launching joint ventures as the only long-term solution for protecting cities and military installations.

"This is one of the main reasons why Ukraine is working on this itself. Of course, this isn’t something that will lead to quick results on this issue, but let’s see what can be done. Our NATO partners are striving to produce more interceptors than are currently being supplied, so we are working on all fronts, involving everyone who is part of this process," said Rutte.

Read more: Fedorov appealed to 40 countries asking them to urgently transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine this month

Russian missile strike on Kyiv and the surrounding region on 6 July