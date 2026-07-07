Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region on July 6 rises to nine

A man who sustained serious injuries during the Russian shelling of the Kyiv region on the night of July 6 has died in hospital. The death toll from the Russian attack has thus risen to nine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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"A man who sustained serious injuries during the enemy overnight shelling of the Kyiv region on July 6 has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the end, but they were unable to save him," the statement reads.

The death toll from this Russian attack on the Kyiv region has thus risen to nine.

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the official added.

See more: Rubble clearance continues in two Kyiv districts after Russian strike: 16 killed, 58 injured, including 7 children. PHOTOS

Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.

In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.

After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.

See more: Search and rescue operations have been completed at both locations following Russian strike on Kyiv: 19 dead, 61 injured. PHOTOS