SES completes work at all sites in Kyiv after Russian strike: 19 killed, 61 injured

Emergency rescue and recovery operations have been completed in Kyiv at all sites damaged as a result of the Russian attack. According to the latest data, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.

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"Rescuers have completed work at all sites," the statement said.

In the Podilskyi district, a total of 1,580 cubic metres of construction debris was dismantled and removed.

The elimination of the consequences at all damaged sites in the capital has now been fully completed.

Read more: Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region on July 6 rises to nine

As a result of the enemy attack on the city, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.

Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6