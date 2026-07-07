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SES completes work at all sites in Kyiv after Russian strike: 19 killed, 61 injured

Rescue work completed in Kyiv after Russian strike

Emergency rescue and recovery operations have been completed in Kyiv at all sites damaged as a result of the Russian attack. According to the latest data, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.

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"Rescuers have completed work at all sites," the statement said.

In the Podilskyi district, a total of 1,580 cubic metres of construction debris was dismantled and removed.

The elimination of the consequences at all damaged sites in the capital has now been fully completed.

Read more: Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region on July 6 rises to nine

As a result of the enemy attack on the city, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.

Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6

  • As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.
  • In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.
  • In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.
  • After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.
  • Search and rescue operations continued in two districts of Kyiv after the Russian attack, which destroyed residential high-rise buildings.

Author: 

Kyiv (3007) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1051)
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