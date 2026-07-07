SES completes work at all sites in Kyiv after Russian strike: 19 killed, 61 injured
Emergency rescue and recovery operations have been completed in Kyiv at all sites damaged as a result of the Russian attack. According to the latest data, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a message by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine.
"Rescuers have completed work at all sites," the statement said.
In the Podilskyi district, a total of 1,580 cubic metres of construction debris was dismantled and removed.
The elimination of the consequences at all damaged sites in the capital has now been fully completed.
As a result of the enemy attack on the city, 19 people were killed, and 61 others were injured.
Russia’s missile strike on Kyiv and the region on July 6
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Hits by 29 ballistic missiles were recorded.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 15, with more than 50 people injured. The main impact sites were the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.
- In Kyiv region, houses and two enterprises were damaged, and six people were killed.
- After the Russian attack, evacuation points were opened in Vyshneve.
- Search and rescue operations continued in two districts of Kyiv after the Russian attack, which destroyed residential high-rise buildings.
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