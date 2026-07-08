Suspect in attempted assassination of Yermolaev entered Ukraine legally, Interpol database did not flag her, – SBGS

Anastasia Berezovska, who was wanted by Interpol for a crime committed in the Principality of Monaco, entered Ukraine legally via one of the border crossing points.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"At the time of crossing the state border on 1 July 2026, there were no restrictions or circumstances relating to the admission of this Ukrainian citizen. During her border control checks, no database alerts – including from Interpol – indicated that she was wanted," the State Border Guard Service explained.

They noted that all border crossing points on Ukraine’s state border are connected to the Interpol database, which enables the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to instantly check individuals, vehicles and documents that are the subject of an international search at the time of crossing the border.

"We emphasise that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine acts on the basis of, within the limits of, and in the manner prescribed by the Constitution and the current legislation of Ukraine," they concluded.

Read more: Berezovska’s murder: detained DIU employee and former law enforcement officer served notices of suspicion – Prosecutor General’s Office

What led up to this?

On the evening of 29 June in Monaco, a powerful explosion occurred near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims were the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco.

It later emerged that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska, a suspect in the attempted murder of Yermolaev, had been found near Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers have detained a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate and a former military officer on suspicion of the woman’s murder. They have been informed of the charges against them.

Read more: Attempted assassination of Yermolaev: Reut, DIU officer, is suspected in Berezovska’s murder, - Honcharenko