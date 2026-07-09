Berezovska’s murder: suspect Zhikovich remanded in custody without bail

The Pecherskyi District Court chose a preventive measure for Vitalii Zhykovych, a suspect in the murder of Anastasiia Berezovska.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The court ruled to remand the suspect in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.

Watch more: Court chooses preventive measure for suspects in Berezovska murder - Reut and Zhykovych. LIVE

On July 9, the court chose a preventive measure for the first suspect, Vladyslav Reut.

Earlier, the media published new facts about the suspects from the DIU and, possibly, the SSU.

Background

On the evening of 29 June, a powerful explosion occurred in Monaco near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Iermolaev in Monaco.

It later became known that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, who was suspected of attempting to assassinate Iermolaiev, had been found near Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers detained a DIU serviceman and a former soldier on suspicion of murdering the woman. They were served notices of suspicion.

Read more: Body of woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolaev was found near Kyiv, - media