Four more people detained after attack on TCR notification team in Lviv, including AWOL serviceman – National Police

Law enforcement officers and Security Service of Ukraine officers have detained four more active participants in the conflict with a Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR) notification team that occurred on Chervona Kalynf Avenue in Lviv. Among those detained is a serviceman who, according to investigators, went AWOL. A total of five people have now been detained in the case.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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As a reminder, several days ago on Chervona Kalyna Avenue in Lviv, unidentified individuals actively resisted police officers performing their duties during a conflict between civilians and a TCR notification team. Criminal proceedings were opened over obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, violence against law enforcement officers, and hooliganism. Police detained the first active participant in the incident on 9 July.

Four more people have been detained

As part of subsequent investigative and operational measures, the police, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, have now detained four more Lviv residents pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. One of them is a serviceman who went AWOL.

See more: Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict with TCR in Lviv: man detained – SSU and National Police. PHOTO

Three men face up to eight years in prison

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) is being conducted by Security Service of Ukraine investigators.

The article provides for a sentence of up to eight years’ imprisonment. Authorities are considering serving three of the detainees with notices of suspicion. The Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings.

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

AWOL serviceman faces up to 10 years in prison

Meanwhile, investigators from Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Police Directorate No. 2 are conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised abandonment of a military unit or place of service) against the fourth detainee, a 28-year-old local resident who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment. The necessary investigative actions are ongoing under the procedural supervision of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities are considering serving the suspect with a notice of suspicion.

Another active participant in the events on Chervona Kalyna Avenue, who attacked police officers and was detained on 9 July under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, has been served with a notice of suspicion by investigators from Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Police Directorate No. 2, under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office; he is suspected of committing offences under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threats or violence against a law enforcement officer) and Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

The maximum penalty is seven years’ imprisonment. Authorities are considering placing him in pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail.

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