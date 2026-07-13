According to the official report, the cause of death of Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was an aortic dissection caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

This was announced by the politician’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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What caused the death of Graham, a great friend of Ukraine?

"An aortic dissection is a tear in the main artery that carries blood from the heart. The finding showed it was due to ​arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease," the publication notes.

It also notes that the death certificate will remain "pending" until all toxicological and microscopic examinations are completed, after which it will be updated to reflect the cause and classification of the circumstances of death.

Read more: Trump sees Ukraine as one of winners – Senator Graham

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the evening of July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died after a sudden illness.

On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Graham in Kyiv. This marks the senator’s tenth visit to Ukraine.

During his visit to Ukraine, U.S. Senator Graham visited the SkyFall drone manufacturing facility.

He also emphasized that Ukraine should receive Tomahawk missiles to strike drone production facilities in Russia.

The senator also noted that he supports the bipartisan sanctions package against Russia, which is "stuck" in Congress. However, Graham was convinced that U.S. President Donald Trump would eventually sign it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelnesky emphasized that Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world a safer place.

Read more: Sybiha on death of Senator Graham: He was true friend of Ukraine