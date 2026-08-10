Stefanishina was notified of suspicion once sufficient amount of evidence had been gathered, - Klymenko

SAPO Director Oleksandr Klymenko commented on reports that suspicions regarding former Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Stefanyishyna arose after her resignation.

He made this statement while answering a question from a Censor.NET correspondent.

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What is known?

"We issue a notice of suspicion once a sufficient amount of evidence has been gathered. Detectives submitted a specific suspicion to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor reviewed all available evidence and approved a specific procedural document. That is when the notice of suspicion is served—it is served on the day it is signed," he replied.

Read more: Stefanishyna is suspected of illicit enrichment amounting to nearly 14 million hryvnias, - NABU

Suspicions against Stefanyishyna

It should be recalled that on 5 August, the anti-corruption authorities announced that they had placed Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, under suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of 13.1 million hryvnias as a preventive measure for Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

On 6 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail at 6 million hryvnias for former Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna.

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

It should be recalled that earlier, journalists from "UP" published an investigation claiming that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted management rights over four large properties through ARMA. Among these properties, in particular, was the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation to examine Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.

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