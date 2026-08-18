The United Kingdom will support Ukraine 100% and stand by it "in its hour of need."

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters, Prime Minister Andy Burnham made the statement after Moscow warned London of "consequences" for supplying drones to Kyiv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Burnham stressed that the United Kingdom "is doing what it has long promised to do: supporting Ukraine 100% in this illegal war" being waged by Russian dictator Putin.

"We are not just friends in good times. We will stand with Ukraine in its hour of need, and that will not change," he said.

The UK Ministry of Defence has not confirmed whether British drones were used to strike Russian oil refineries and logistics facilities.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s meeting with British Prime Minister Burnham has begun, - Office of President

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine was using British drones for strikes deep inside Russia.

Russia later threatened the United Kingdom with "consequences" following reports that London had supplied Kyiv with drones for strikes on Russian territory.

Background

It was previously reported that the European Union would step up pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet by involving naval missions.

In addition, the EU will allow its member states to sell Russian oil seized from vessels that attempted to circumvent EU sanctions.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the seizure of Russian vessels by EU countries "robbery and piracy" and threatened retaliation in kind.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in UK: Key priority – air defence and joint defence production. VIDEO