Russia will continue its shahed terror until at least 18–20 September, - Budanov. VIDEO

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office, believes that Russia may continue to launch rocket-powered drone strikes against Ukraine at least until the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation, which are due to take place on 18–20 September.

He made this statement in comments to journalists, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Elections are approaching in Russia. They, too, need to show their voters some kind of striking image of victory, because they are not experiencing victory on the battlefield. Just as the rest of the world is not," he noted.

According to Budanov, this is why the Russians are resorting to terror – because they do not know how to act otherwise.

"At least until the elections, as I understand it. Everyone is also working on countermeasures; we will carry on working," he concluded.

Read more: Russia is once again attacking Kyiv with rocket-propelled "Shaheds": fire broke out in high-rise building, there are casualties (updated)

What led up to this?

As reported, eight people were killed and a further five injured, including three children, as a result of the attack on Kyiv.

It was also noted that in Boryspil, four people were killed and a house, a business and a car repair workshop were damaged.

In addition, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: explosions were heard in the city and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army shelled the Odesa region: the ‘Orlivka’ border crossing has temporarily suspended operations.

Air defence forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles, 5 ‘Kalibr’ missiles, 2 ‘Banderol’ missiles and 187 enemy UAVs.

Read more: We are fighting for every single person and preparing for next prisoner exchanges, - Budanov