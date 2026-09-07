Trilateral meeting may be announced in near future, - Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, has stated that a trilateral meeting may be announced in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, Witkoff made this remark whilst speaking to journalists following talks in Kyiv.

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Witkoff: The parties will have to make compromises to reach agreements

According to Witkoff, during the talks in Moscow, the US side made "significant progress" and heard new ideas. US representatives have now brought these to Kyiv.

"You heard President Zelenskyy speak about a trilateral meeting, which we hope will be announced in the near future," said Witkoff.

He noted that in order to reach agreements, both sides will have to make certain compromises. It will also be necessary to narrow the scope of their differences.

Witkoff added that the US believes the necessary elements for this are already in place.

Earlier, US Special Envoy Jared Kushner announced that Trump had instructed his team to prepare a package of proposals to end the war. For his part, Zelenskyy emphasised that next week Ukraine, the US and Europe will discuss new ideas for ending the war.

Read more: "It looks as though war will continue into winter," - Zelenskyy following talks with Trump’s special envoys

What is known about the visit to Kyiv

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – France, the UK and Germany – are also on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began his meeting with Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy later announced that talks with Witkoff and Kushner had begun.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, whilst in Kyiv, stated that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to put an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and to stop the loss of life.

Read more: Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner