US makes "substantive progress" in peace talks with Ukraine and Russia – Witkoff

At the direction of US President Donald Trump, an American delegation visited Moscow and Kyiv to facilitate further dialogue aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff reported this on X, according to Censor.NET.

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Conditions for the visit

According to Witkoff, before the visit, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a three-day pause in strikes to allow the talks to take place.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Two discussions have taken place with Trump’s representatives; we are starting third. VIDEO

Meetings

Special envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner and representatives of the US National Security Council, State Department and Treasury Department met with both Russian dictator Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss each side’s proposals.

In Kyiv, national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany and France also joined the delegations to work together on the next steps.

Outcome of the talks

"Substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks," Witkoff said.

According to him, President Trump is working hard to stop the killing and achieve lasting and sustainable peace.

Read more: Trump’s envoys bring updated versions of previous peace plans to Kyiv: Donbas remains main point of contention – FT

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The talks lasted more than three hours.

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Trilateral meeting may be announced in near future, - Witkoff