Trump’s envoys bring updated versions of previous peace plans to Kyiv: Donbas remains main point of contention – FT

US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner brought updated versions of previous US peace proposals to Kyiv. The issue of territory in Donbas remains the key point of contention in the peace proposals.

The Financial Times reported this, citing several sources familiar with the negotiations, according to Censor.NET.

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Updated versions of previous plans

On Sunday, September 6, Witkoff and Kushner held several hours of talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ways to end the war in Ukraine, a day after meeting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Kushner said the envoys had put forward "new ideas" during the talks but declined to provide details.

However, sources say the Americans brought updated versions of previous peace settlement documents to Kyiv, revised to reflect changing circumstances since peace talks stalled in February at the start of the war between the US and Iran.

The newspaper’s sources say the envoys offered few new ideas, instead seeking to revive previous proposals and narrow the differences between Kyiv and Moscow.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Two discussions have taken place with Trump’s representatives; we are starting third. VIDEO

The Donbas issue remains key

The main point of contention remains the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donbas, which Russia has been unable to capture despite years of fighting. The newspaper reports that Russia has already occupied around 75% of Donbas.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will not cede this territory to Russia, nor any other land currently controlled by Russian troops.

At a press conference after the meetings, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the negotiators had discussed territorial issues but stressed that they should be resolved "at the level of leaders".

Following the talks, Kushner said Washington expected to resume trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, which stalled after the start of the war in Iran.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting with negotiating team after Witkoff and Kushner’s visit: We are preparing next meetings

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner