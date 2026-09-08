Russia has once again changed deadline for complete seizure of Donetsk region, - Palisa

Russia has already postponed the deadlines for advancing to the borders of Donetsk Oblast 15 times. Now, the Russian Federation’s political leadership wants to seize the Donbas by the end of 2026.

This was reported by Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"For years, the Russians have failed to achieve a single operational success in the Donetsk region. They have already pushed back the deadlines for reaching the region’s borders 15 times.

Now there are new deadlines: Russia’s political leadership aims to seize the Donbas by the end of 2026, while the military is asking to push the deadline back to March 31, 2027," he noted.

According to Palisa, they discussed Russia’s plans and the reasons why they have remained on paper for years with Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Read more: Russia will not be able to capture rest of Donbas by end of 2027; it lacks forces to do so, - NATO

"The Russians are paying a heavy price for their advances on the front lines—hundreds of soldiers killed and wounded per square kilometer.

We discussed airstrikes separately. A new challenge is jet-powered drones. And here again, the Russians have no technological breakthroughs of their own: neither the design nor the engine is their own development. They haven’t developed anything—they took ready-made technology from those who provided it to them. And we know exactly who that is. Interceptors are in action. Solutions will be found, and we will defend our cities.

It has never been easy for us. We have learned to fight under conditions of scarcity, and we will continue to stand firm. But the amount of aid from our partners directly translates into lives saved—both military and civilian. Therefore, together with our partners, as a united front, we must continue to defend our shared future," Palisa concluded.

Read more: Trump’s envoys bring updated versions of previous peace plans to Kyiv: Donbas remains main point of contention – FT

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Peskov on "buffer zone" in Donbas: It is "part of Russia", third party cannot exercise control there