I left post of ambassador to US not only because of NABU case, - Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister and former ambassador to the United States, explained why she left her diplomatic post in the U.S.

She stated this in an interview with Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to her, the investigation by NABU and the SAPO influenced this decision "not least," but it was not the "main" reason for her resignation.

"I made this decision because of the circumstances in my personal life, as well as the fact that active investigations were underway involving my loved ones, my parents, and certain people in my circle—they required my constant attention. I understand that there is scrutiny of certain aspects of my personal life. In fact, when it comes to the large number of people around me, I can’t allow myself… It’s hard for me to find a balance," Stefanyishyna explained.

She added that because of this, it was difficult for her to both fully carry out her duties as ambassador to the U.S. and deal with personal matters in Ukraine at the same time.

Read more: Stefanishyna has still not posted UAH 6 million bail in illicit enrichment case – HACC

"The job of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States—or any job in the U.S., for that matter—is one that consumes you completely. You can’t work at 50 percent, because if you’re not giving 100 percent to something in America, it means you’re not doing anything at all... Either I’m taking care of my personal matters and organizing my life here, or I’m in the United States. That’s why I ultimately made this decision," Stefanyishyna said.

When asked whether her decision was an attempt to step down before formal charges were filed, Stefanyishyna replied, "It’s hard to force me to do anything, and I made this decision." She also explained that she did not want to create a situation in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have to comment on her dismissal amid the investigation.

"There were no questions regarding my work as ambassador. I would have liked to continue working, but I made this decision. I didn’t want to create a situation where the president would be asked questions about my dismissal and feel compelled to comment on the matter. I returned to Ukraine, having concluded my diplomatic career," the former ambassador added.

Suspicions Against Stefanishyna

As a reminder, on August 5, anti-corruption authorities announced that they had placed Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the United States, under investigation.

The prosecution is demanding a bail of 13 million 100 thousand hryvnias as a pretrial measure for Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the U.S., who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

On August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna—a bail of 6 million hryvnias.

Stefanishyna's Possible Involvement in Corruption

As a reminder, journalists from "UP" previously published an investigation claiming that people in Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle were granted management rights to four large real estate properties through ARMA. Among these properties is, in particular, the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal investigation to examine Stefanishyna's involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.

Read more: Stefanishina was notified of suspicion once sufficient amount of evidence had been gathered, - Klymenko