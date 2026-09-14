Kravchenko’s dismissal: Verkhovna Rada committee unanimously supported motion (updated)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on Law Enforcement is due to begin considering the President’s proposal to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General at this very moment.

A member of the Committee informed Censor.NET of this.

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In his view, the Committee will support this motion, and tomorrow the Verkhovna Rada will consider it in the chamber.

Later, Committee member and "Servant of the People" MP Buzhanskyi told Censor.NET that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement had supported the president’s motion to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

According to him, all members of the committee voted "in favor." Buzhanskyi noted that 17 out of 23 members of parliament were present at the meeting.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has received motion from President Zelenskyy to dismiss Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal from the post of Prosecutor General without delay.

NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the AntAC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to sources at Censor.NET, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability

Read more: Case against Kryvonos was prepared by SSU, - Zhelezniak