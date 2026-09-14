European Commission on charges against Kryvonos: Ukraine must guarantee protection of anti-corruption bodies

The European Commission is monitoring corruption investigations in Ukraine.

European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Svoboda.

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What is known?

"We are indeed aware of the latest developments. But, as you know, we do not comment on individual cases. Let me be very clear on corruption: the EU has a zero-tolerance policy towards it. And we recall that the fight against corruption is a central element for any country that seeks to join the EU," he said in response to a question about the notice of suspicion served on NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

The spokesperson stressed that combating corruption requires sustained efforts in prevention, investigation and criminal prosecution, as well as adherence to the rule of law, whose "cornerstone" is anti-corruption bodies.

"Independent anti-corruption bodies are a cornerstone of the rule of law in Ukraine. As a future member state, Ukraine must guarantee their protection, and they must be able to carry out their work properly," Mercier added.

Read more: Kravchenko’s wife has also left country, - media

Appointment of the Prosecutor General

He confirmed that the Kachka-Kos plan of 10 reforms states that the Prosecutor General should be selected through a competitive procedure.

"Indeed, in addition to the interim benchmarks under the Fundamentals cluster, Ukraine has also agreed with the European Commission on a list of 10 priority reforms that should receive particular attention to strengthen the rule of law and fight corruption — the so-called Kachka-Kos plan. This list does include the reform you have just mentioned concerning the Prosecutor General. Therefore, the Ukrainian authorities must now continue this work consistently and effectively," Mercier said.

The spokesperson stressed that the very fact that high-level cases are being investigated indicates that Ukraine has the relevant institutions and that they are able to do their work — primarily the anti-corruption bodies.

"In this sense, it demonstrates the authorities’ willingness to ensure the work of these bodies and the functioning of the relevant system. As for the investigations themselves and specific cases, I cannot comment on them," Mercier concluded.

Read more: Kravchenko’s wife has also left country, - media

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

Read more: Kravchenko left country last night, - Anti-Corruption Action Centre