No one has officially served me with notice of suspicion. This is some sort of baffling ’Telegram suspicion’ – Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that he had never actually received the notice of suspicion signed by the suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

He stated this at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Reaction to the suspicion

According to Kryvonos, he had not seen the notice of suspicion in the form of a paper document, and described Kravchenko’s statement as an "incomprehensible news genre: Telegram suspicions": "Today we have witnessed such an incomprehensible invention, a news genre — Telegram suspicions. Personally, I have not seen a paper document notifying me directly of the charges; no one has handed it to me".

Klymenko added that, despite widespread reports that a close relative of his had been notified of the charges, his family members "had not received any notification of the charges".

The allegations made by Kravchenko himself, in his view, are a reaction to the ‘Carthage’ operation carried out by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), during which an official from the Office of the Prosecutor General was exposed for ‘protecting’ call centres.

Klymenko pointed out that the materials published by Kravchenko indicate the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine in these actions.

"Nonsense". That was how NABU Director Kryvonos responded to Kravchenko’s statement regarding "security guarantees" from the anti-corruption authorities.

Read more: Zelenskyy suspends Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos