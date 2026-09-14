No one has officially served me with notice of suspicion. This is some sort of baffling ’Telegram suspicion’ – Kryvonos
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that he had never actually received the notice of suspicion signed by the suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.
He stated this at a press briefing, according to Censor.NET.
Reaction to the suspicion
According to Kryvonos, he had not seen the notice of suspicion in the form of a paper document, and described Kravchenko’s statement as an "incomprehensible news genre: Telegram suspicions": "Today we have witnessed such an incomprehensible invention, a news genre — Telegram suspicions. Personally, I have not seen a paper document notifying me directly of the charges; no one has handed it to me".
Klymenko added that, despite widespread reports that a close relative of his had been notified of the charges, his family members "had not received any notification of the charges".
The allegations made by Kravchenko himself, in his view, are a reaction to the ‘Carthage’ operation carried out by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), during which an official from the Office of the Prosecutor General was exposed for ‘protecting’ call centres.
Klymenko pointed out that the materials published by Kravchenko indicate the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine in these actions.
"Nonsense". That was how NABU Director Kryvonos responded to Kravchenko’s statement regarding "security guarantees" from the anti-corruption authorities.
Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos
- Ruslan Kravchenko had previously stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAP.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General without delay.
- The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.
- According to the CCC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.
- The Prosecutor General subsequently stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to information from Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.
- Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption in order to evade criminal liability.
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