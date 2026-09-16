Easing sanctions against Russia will not lead to peace; pressure must be stepped up, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that easing sanctions against Russia will certainly not contribute to peace.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He noted that earlier that morning, the Russians struck a regular intercity minibus near Nikopol with an FPV drone, killing five people.

Also in the Mykolaiv region, a locomotive on a regular passenger train was attacked. In Kyiv, efforts to extinguish a fire caused by Russian strikes have been ongoing since last night.

The Kherson, Donetsk, and Poltava regions were also under fire.

Sanctions against Russia

"Each of these strikes is about the lives of ordinary people who must be protected by forcing Russia to stop this senseless war. And no concessions to the aggressor in the form of eased sanctions will certainly not lead to peace. And right now, as we speak, an important bill by Lindsey Graham is under consideration in the U.S. Congress—one that could send the right signals and help take the right steps toward true peace.

Discussions are also underway in the EU regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia for its war. When such brutal Russian killings occur every day, it is important that the sanctions imposed in response to the war be strong. This is not the time to ease the pressure. It is time to do everything possible to ensure that diplomacy works through strength. "Thank you to everyone who understands this and is helping," the president emphasized.

Read more: Russia could lose another 300,000 troops by end of year, - Zelenskyy

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